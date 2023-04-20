Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Cronos Group Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of CRON stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 88.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 60,716 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
