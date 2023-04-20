CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Financial Contrast

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Medical and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $100.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

CVR Medical has a beta of 21.84, suggesting that its share price is 2,084% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVR Medical and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) N/A Haemonetics $993.20 million 4.34 $43.38 million $1.85 46.20

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -4,885.94% Haemonetics 8.48% 19.84% 8.08%

Summary

Haemonetics beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

(Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

