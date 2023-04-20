DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.52

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.52 and traded as low as $98.45. DBS Group shares last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 41,668 shares changing hands.
DBS Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.1981 per share. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.
About DBS Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.
