Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DH stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.29, a PEG ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.