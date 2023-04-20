Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

