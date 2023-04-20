Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.15.
Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
