Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

