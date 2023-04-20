DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

DICE opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 27,665 shares valued at $821,806. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

