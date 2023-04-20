Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

Donaldson Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.