DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 205,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

