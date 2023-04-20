Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.