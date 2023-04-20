Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Essex LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

