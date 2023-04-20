Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edenred from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Edenred Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Edenred has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

