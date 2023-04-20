Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,211 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 19.2% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

