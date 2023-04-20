Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.97

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.97 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 67.18 ($0.83). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.81), with a volume of 87,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.87. The company has a market cap of £139.06 million, a PE ratio of 654.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 31.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Karyn Lamont purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,043.56). 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

