Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

