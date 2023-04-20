Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Elbit Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.
Elbit Systems Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $176.51 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
