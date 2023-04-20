Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €4.22 ($4.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Elior Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Elior Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

