Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,860,794 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.35.

About Empyrean Energy

(Get Rating)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.