Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.95

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.95 and traded as low as $36.25. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 138,927 shares trading hands.

ENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

The company has a market cap of $778.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

