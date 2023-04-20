Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 445,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

