Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

About Enel Chile

Shares of ENIC opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

