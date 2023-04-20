EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

