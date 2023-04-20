EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) PT Raised to GBX 36

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.