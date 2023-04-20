Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Envista by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after buying an additional 651,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Envista by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Envista by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,997,000 after acquiring an additional 611,169 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

