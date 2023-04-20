Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.39. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 148,690 shares.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.26.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

