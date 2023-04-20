Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,338 shares of company stock worth $72,472 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

