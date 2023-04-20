Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.