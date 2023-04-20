Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Securities boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,747 shares of company stock worth $7,502,170 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

