Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.36) to GBX 3,230 ($39.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,082.88.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of Experian stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

