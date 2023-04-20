Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.