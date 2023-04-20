FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 12.2% in March

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.53 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.28.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

