Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,157,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,841,000 after acquiring an additional 608,263 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

