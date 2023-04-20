Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $883.41

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 883.41 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.22). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.20), with a volume of 164,044 shares.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,707.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 883.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 856.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,396.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.