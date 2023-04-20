Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $883.41

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 883.41 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.22). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.20), with a volume of 164,044 shares.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,707.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 883.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 856.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,396.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,537 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £31,514.67 ($38,998.48). Insiders have purchased 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,112,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.