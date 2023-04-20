First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 307.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

