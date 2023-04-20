First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 759.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 630,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 513,607 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

