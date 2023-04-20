First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

