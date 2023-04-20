FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.25.

FSV stock opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

