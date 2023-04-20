Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

