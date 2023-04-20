Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.23.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global
In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,135,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Forge Global Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of FRGE opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.29. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $34.77.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
