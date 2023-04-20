Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 142,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.