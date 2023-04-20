FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

