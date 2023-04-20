FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %
JNJ stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Read More
