FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.74 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $338.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $117.82 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.