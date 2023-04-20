GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

