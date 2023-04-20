Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,134.91

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.91 ($14.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($14.35). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.23), with a volume of 129,958 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.09) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,111.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,254.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gamma Communications

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,941.18%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,382.87). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

