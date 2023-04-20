Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,134.91

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.91 ($14.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($14.35). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.23), with a volume of 129,958 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.09) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,111.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,254.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
In other Gamma Communications news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,382.87). Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
