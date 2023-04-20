Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

