Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $567.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($6.98). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.02), with a volume of 261,641 shares.

Genuit Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 567. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

