Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Geron by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geron Trading Up 19.7 %

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.92. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

