Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.74

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.74 and traded as high as C$43.67. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.36, with a volume of 217,966 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GIL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.105465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

