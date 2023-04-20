Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.74

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.74 and traded as high as C$43.67. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$43.36, with a volume of 217,966 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on GIL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
