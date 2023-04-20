Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $156.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 249.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 85,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 26.3% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

