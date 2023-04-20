Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GFI opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.